Home Local News Jagdeo slams Granger for hiding from criticisms of APNU/AFC Govt
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Articles
Laws governing parking meters still awaiting AG’s review, Cabinet approval – Harmon
In spite of Communities Minister Ronald Bulkan already signing off on the by-laws governing the controversial operation of the parking meter system implemented throughout...
Kevin Pietersen opts out of IPL 2017
Kevin Pietersen will not play the 2017 season of the IPL, citing a busy winter as a reason for not entering the player auction...
More than 100 Trinis linked to terrorist activities overseas
Some 128 Trinidadians have been linked to terrorist activities in other countries, but Trinidad and Tobago is no terrorist state, National Security Minister Edmund...
Strict separation of powers between Judicial, Executive arms should be adhered to – Trotman
- Attack on Chancellor Singh The Alliance For Change (AFC) on Thursday sought to again establish that there was a strict separation of powers between...
Jagdeo slams Granger for hiding from criticisms of APNU/AFC Govt
- criticises him for not holding a press conference for more than one year Former President and current Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo has...
BREAKING: Two Bartica massacre accused sentenced to death by hanging
- Third accused acquitted but remained on remand BY RAMONA LUTHI Almost 9 years after the horrific Bartica massacre, gang members Mark Royden Williams, called ‘Durant’...
Taxi drivers beware of potential carjackers- Police
Below is a statement form the Guyana Police Force pertaining to carjackers/robbers targeting Toyota Allion and Premio taxi drivers: The Guyana Police Force is issuing...
Miner busted with illegal firearm, ammo possession
Police ranks just after mid-day today arrested a 46-year-old male of Mongrippa Hill, Bartica for unlawful Possession of a firearm and a quantity of...
Opposition wants to haul Junior Finance Minister before Privileges Committee
By Ramona Luthi Leader of the Opposition Dr Bharrat Jagdeo is considering having Junior Minister of Finance, Jaipaul Sharma, taken before the Privileges Committee of...
New CH&PA board will not include Hamilton Green – Harmon
...move in keeping with Govt's new age requirement The life of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) Board has been brought to an end...