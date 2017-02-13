Jagdeo says reduction of parking meter fees not adequate

maintains call for a scrapping of the controversial, corrupt project

In light of the announcement today by the Mayor and Town Clerk that the parking meter fees will be reduced by 50 percent, Opposition Leader Dr Bharrat Jagdeo made it clear that a reduction is not adequate, and continues to call for the scrapping of the entire project.

“A mere reduction of the price of the parking meter will not remove this yoke that has been placed on the backs of the citizens of Georgetown…so that is why we are saying a mere reduction is not adequate,” Dr Jagdeo told reporters at a news conference earlier today.

Jagdeo once again stamped his support towards the advocating group against parking meters – Movement Against Parking Meters.

INews reported previously that in light of mounting public pressure for the controversial parking meter project to be scrapped, the Mayor and Town Clerk, this morning, announced that the parking meter rates will be reduced by 50 percent and vehicle owners will now be able to utilise their unused time, at other parking spaces in Georgetown.

Mayor Patricia Chase-Green said that persons will now be required to pay $100 per hour of parking, along with 14% VAT.

Town Clerk Royston King also disclosed that conditions with regards to clamping and booting of vehicles will be revised.

When parking meters were introduced a few weeks ago, various stakeholders including the Parliamentary Opposition and the private sector had severely criticised the project saying that it reeks of corruption and will only add additional burden to businesses and citizens alike.

The Mayor and Town Clerk who seemed bent on moving ahead with the project in spite of the numerous and widespread criticisms had contended that the initiative will assist in easing congestion in the city and will also generate much needed income for the M&CC.

Amid the controversy, President David Granger had called for the project to be revised, and rates reduced.

Hundreds of persons have joined the street protests and have voiced their concerns over the project, with many saying that they will not stop until the project is scrapped. (Ramona Luthi)