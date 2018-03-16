Jagdeo laments poor state of public health system, shortage of drugs

By Michael Younge

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has called on Government to improve the quality of medical services it is offering to Guyanese as he expressed concerns over the continued mismanagement of the public health system and the shortage of basic medical supplies and pharmaceuticals at various institutions across the country.

Jagdeo, speaking at a press conference today, which was held outside his Church Street Office due to a power outage caused by the Guyana Power Light Company, explained that the Government is not serious about the nation’s health and providing affordable and high quality health care.

He said that citizens are complaining in Region Three, Deep South Communities, Communities in Region 9 and far flung areas among others about the challenges they are facing. Jagdeo said that the plight of the hard working and poor Guyanese is being ignored.

“There is a shortage of basic drugs”, he insisted as he explained that given the unfortunate state of economic affairs which are prevailing, people are unable to afford the medication they need independently. He reminded that the 14% tax on pharmaceuticals introduced by the Government has resulted in additional hardships being experienced.

“The Public Health System is not responsive”, he argued as he also lamented the fact that even doctors and nurses are complaining about the sad state of affairs.

He said the Government needed to start listening to the people especially elders who were having immense difficulties accessing the drugs and medications via the public health system.