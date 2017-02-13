Jagdeo gives incumbent APNU/AFC grade ‘F’ for failing investments, economy, crime

In light of the A Partnership for National Unity/ Alliance for Change (APNU/AFC) celebrating their second anniversary as a coalition tomorrow, the Opposition Leader Dr Bharrat Jagdeo is contending that there is nothing worth celebrating upon analysis of the party’s performance since coming into power, and that the party deserves a “bold red F.”

This disclosure by Jagdeo comes at the heels of President of Guyana, David Granger stating over the weekend that his government deserves a “Grade A” for their performance and that the APNU/AFC Government will have a second term in office where “Guyanese can expect greater progress in the coming years.”



“The Guyanese public can look forward to a much-improved quality of governance by the time we come to the end of our first tour of duty…In the second tour of duty, I think we would see faster movement once we would have cleared up the backlog of cases we would have inherited from the PPP Administration” Granger was quoted as saying.

According to the Opposition Leader earlier today, this announcement by Granger confirms that his administration is out of touch with reality and trapped in a bubble.

“The first thing is that they promised jobs, but he has failed to secure investments that create jobs. He should give himself a failing grade for that, because…it was that party that said that there was a long line of investors waiting to come to Guyana, should APNU get into power,” Jagdeo said.

The People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) leader also noted that it is the policies of Granger’s administration that has driven away investors.

“The reason they don’t want to invest in Guyana is because of the policies of this government. They scared away not only current investors but they’ve scared away future investors. The people do not want-based on the signals that they’re getting- to put their money at risk,” he noted.

He also contended that they deserve an ‘F’ for failing to keep its promise to reduce the tax burden on the population, as well as its performance in the security sector.

“The crime as we know is ravaging the entire country and we have a Minister who makes these unilateral pronouncements and a government totally at sea in how to address this growing cancer in society which is snuffing out lives of people and the business community too.”

He noted that the APNU/AFC’s performance is compounded by a long list of unbroken promises and countless instances of corruption.

In light of this bleak performance, Jagdeo found it ‘amusing and worrying’ that President Granger is hopeful of a ‘second term’ in office.