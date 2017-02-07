Jagdeo criticises new foreign trade policy measures as “absolute madness”

…warns of destructive consequences to economy
Opposition Leader Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has warned that Government’s intention to tighten “foreign currency trade” will have destructive consequences on trade and commerce in Guyana.
According to a Guyana Times report, the Government on Monday issued a circular to Cambios and the local banking sector informing them of the regulated rates for foreign currency. However, this did not go down well with Jagdeo – a Moscow-trained Economist and former President – who lashed out at the APNU/AFC Government, describing the move as “absolute madness.”
Jagdeo told the Times newspaper on Monday evening that this move now means that Government is hastening the decline of the economy.
The circular issue will limit the spread of US dollars and other foreign currencies to a $3 bracket.
Meanwhile, the parliamentary Opposition in a statement on Monday, also stated any attempt to control the flow of foreign currency in the economy will be counterproductive and will lead to more capital flight, greater hoarding of foreign exchange and even less foreign as well as local investments.
The Party reminded that the People’s National Congress (PNC) Governments in the past had embarked upon this route before, but the outcomes were devastating.
“On the other hand, we have witnessed how the economy grew and how the Private Sector rapidly expanded in an environment of economic liberalisation and free trade,” the PPP noted.
The Party is urging the Government to stave off its plans to impose restrictions and undue regulations on the movement and circulation of foreign exchange in the economy.