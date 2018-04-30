I’ve walked the ranks, I’m prepared for it- Crime Chief on Top Cop position

Assistant Commissioner and Crime Chief, Paul Williams believes that he is qualified and capable of acting in the capacity of the new Police Commissioner of Guyana.

“I’m ready for any position. Thirty-one years of service is long and I came through the ranks from a constable to Assistant Commissioner of Police. I’ve walked the ranks, I’ve walked around Divisions, departments, everything, so whatever it is, wherever I’m being placed or whatever challenge comes before me in this Guyana Police Force to serve this nation, I’m prepared for it,” he told media operatives on Monday.

When asked directly if he wanted the position, the Crime Chief wittingly commented that he is certain that among the selected candidates, the position would be a goal for everyone.

“I think among the eight Assistant Commissioners that would be the desire of all of us.”

Nevertheless, he asserted that “the Commissioner of Police is the President’s choice and whatever God says, that’s it. I’m not worried.”

It was reported that eight Assistant Commissioners were selected by a panel of three- inclusive of the President, David Granger, Attorney General, Basil Williams and Public Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan- for the post of a new Police Commissioner.

This comes on the heels of former Commissioner of Police, Seelall Persaud, retiring earlier this year.

The nominees have been identified as David Ramnarine, Clifton Hicken, Leslie James, Lyndon Alves, Marlon Chapman, Paul Williams, Nigel Hoppie and Maxine Graham.

Ramnarine has been acting in the capacity of the Top Cop for quite some time now and there have been speculations that he may cop the title.

In November of 2017, when asked whether Williams is likely to take up the mantle, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, who was then acting in the capacity of Public Security Minister, offered no direct reply.

Harmon however, had hinted at the possibility of a female assuming the position of Top Cop when he outlined that while there is a line of succession in the Guyana Police Force, female officers are also to be considered when deciding on a Police Commissioner.

In so doing, he noted, “You don’t just look at the male ranks in the Police Force, we have female officers as well. And therefore, if it is that a female officer is to be the person, then so be it.”

Nevertheless, as mandated by the Constitution of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, President Granger will have consultations with the Opposition Leader, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo on the names for Top Cop position and the Deputy Commissioners of Police. (Ramona Luthi)