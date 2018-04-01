“Ivan Johnson” wing opened at Takatu hotel

A new wing, the” Ivan Johnson Snr floor”, in honour of the founder of the Takatu Hotel, Lethem, the late Ivan Johnson was on Friday declared opened.

Johnson with a partner started the business in the 1960s in time to accommodate the first Safari Expedition to the Rupununi through the cattle trail.

Indigenous People’s Affairs Minister, Minister Allicock who had the honour of being among the first to stay in the wing expressed his satisfaction with the confidence that persons have in the region.

“This is a signal that things are happening here in the Rupununi, and that the rodeo is getting bigger and better” Allicock said

Prior to 2006, the owners of the Takutu Hotel entertained the patrons and other visitors to the Easter rodeo event with an evening of music and a candlelight dinner.