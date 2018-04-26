IPL: Shakib, Rashid star as Sunrisers defend another low total

0
3

Sunrisers Hyderabad 132 for 6 (Pandey 54, Shakib 28, Rajpoot 5-14) beat Kings XI Punjab 119 (Rahul 32, Rashid 3-19, Shakib 2-18) by 13 runs

Rashid Khan foxed KL Rahul BCCI

No Billy Stanlake and Bhuvneshwar Kumar? No problem, again. Two nights after defending 118 – their second-lowest total in the IPL – Sunrisers Hyderabad defended 132 to snap Kings XI Punjab’s four-match winning streak. That they could pull off another coup seemed improbable when Ankit Rajpoot’s 5 for 14 – the best figures in IPL 2018 and the sixth best overall – pinned Sunrisers down to 132 for 6. It seemed as improbable when KL Rahul and Chris Gayle, the most prolific opening pair this season, raised their fourth fifty-plus stand in as many innings opening together.

Enter Rashid Khan, the No.1 T20 bowler right now, and the experienced Shakib Al Hasan. They ran rings around Kings XI’s line-up and threatened both edges. Sandeep Sharma did his bit with knuckle balls. And, just like that, there was a slip breathing down the batsman’s neck. Just like that, Kings XI’s chase unravelled: from 55 for 0 they imploded to 101 for 9. Mujeeb Ur Rahman then hacked and reverse-swept his way to 10 off five balls – his first runs in T20 cricket – and reduced the equation to 15 off the last over. The first ball of that from Basil Thampi was a sharp inswinging yorker, which thudded into the pads of Mujeeb, who sneaked in a leg bye. Thampi then nailed the base of Rajpoot’s middle stump to cap Sunrisers’ comeback and move them to second on the points table. (Excerpt from ESPNcricinfo)

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY