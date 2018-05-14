IPL: Bad news for Mumbai if Kings XI win

(ESPNcricinfo)-With only nine league games left in the season, ESPNcricinfo looks at how playoff qualification scenarios will be affected by the result of Monday’s game between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore

If Kings XI win:

RCB will be eliminated because the maximum they can get to will be 12 points. Sunrisers Hyderabad (18), Chennai Super Kings (16), Kings XI (14) and the winner of the game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals (14) will be out of reach.

Kings XI will not only strengthen their chances of qualifying for the playoffs, but also have a shot at finishing in the top two.

Mumbai Indians will have to win their last two matches to stay in contention, and even that may not be enough.

Knight Riders and Royals will stay in contention.

If RCB win:

RCB’s playoff hopes stay alive. If they win their remaining games, and if other results go their way, RCB could even qualify without worrying about net run rate.

Kings XI will also stay in contention, because they could still finish on 16 points by winning their last two games. Even 14 points may be enough if other results go their way.

Sunrisers will be assured of a top-two finish, because Super Kings will be the only team that could match or beat their present tally of 18 points.

Mumbai could still go through if they finish on 12 points because of their strong net run rate.