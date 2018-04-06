IPL 2018 to open with defending champs MI vs CSK

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) will open the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL); with Windies stars Evin Lewis, Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo set for action.

The latest edition of the IPL will see the defending champs; MI tackling multiple-time champs CSK at the Wankhede Stadium.

The all-rounder Bravo, who has not played for the West Indies in a few years, will accompany the likes of former Australian international, Shane Watson, former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, South African leggy Imran Tahir, and other world-class players.

The defending champs led by Rohit Sharma, features belligerent West Indies opener Evin Lewis, his Trinidadian countryman, the hard-hitting Pollard who has been with the franchise from the inception, Aussie all-rounder Ben Cutting and pacer Pat Cummins, JP Duminy and others.

Both sides have tasted victory in the past and should put on spectacle on Saturday when their match bowls off 10:30hrs Guyana time.