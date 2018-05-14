Investigation launched into prisoners posing on FB with contraband

The Guyana Prison Service says it has launched an investigation into recent photographs on social media with prisoners engaged in the consumption of alcohol.

The photo, which has now become a hot topic of discussion about the local prison system, was posted on Facebook (FB) on Sunday by Abdul Andre Azimullah, who is on remand for murder.

The prisoners are seen posing with several expensive rum labels.

Just recently, three prison officers were placed under investigation after a parcel, containing what is suspected to cannabis, was thrown over the fence at the Lusignan Prison’s holding bay.

Prior to this infraction, Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels, alluding to the recent upsurge of prohibited items being found in the prison and even in the possession of prisoners, said that prison officers found colluding in trafficking contraband into the various penitentiaries countrywide will not be shown leniency and they will have to answer to the law.

The Facebook post however, is a reminder of how contraband continues to be sneaked into the prison system due to corrupt practices that some prison officers are engaged in.

Samuels is yet to definitively respond to the most recent development.