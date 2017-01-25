Investigation launched into foetus found in city drain

Police have launched an investigation after they were called to a scene at Church and Thomas Streets Georgetown on Tuesday, where a foetus, said to have been placed there overnight, was discovered in a drain.

According to officers, a man who was weeding in the vicinity made the discovery.

At the scene, Police had already gathered and there were also curious bystanders, including students from the nearby St Agnes and St Angela’s Primary schools, who had to be shunned by officers.

The foetus, still with its umbilical cord attached, was estimated to be between three and four months in gestation.

According to Police and onlookers, the foetus appeared to have been in the water for several hours as it was already showing signs of decay.

Up to press time, Police were still carrying out investigations.

This discovery comes some seven months after a similar find was made in a trench in front of Uncle Eddie’s Home, Stevedore Housing Scheme, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Last June, curious onlookers pulled a foetus from the trench and Police were questioning residents to ascertain if there were any pregnant women in the area.

That foetus was said to be a fully developed female and might have been disposed of after the mother had given birth. The umbilical cord was still attached and its head seems to be clotted with blood. No one was taken into custody.

Additionally, in 2013, the remains of a decomposing newborn baby was discovered in Victoria Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, after a dog was observed playing with body parts, which it reportedly retrieved from a septic tank.

The woman who made the discovery had reported that a stench had been emanating from somewhere.

Upon further investigation, after seeing the dog, the woman found the remains of the foetus in the septic tank and raised an alarm.

The woman who gave birth to the baby when questioned by Police said the baby was stillborn.

She said while it would have been better to dispose of it in a “better way,” because of the rain, she threw it into the septic tank in her Albouystown yard, but did “not expect it to float up back.” She was subsequently released after the post-mortem examination results were undetermined.