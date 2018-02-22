Integrity, Teachers Service Commissions sworn in

After years of being mostly inactive, the Integrity Commission was given new life today when its members were sworn-in.

The oath of office was administered by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the presence of State Minister Joseph Harmon, who handed over the instruments of appointments to three of four members.

Among the new members are: Chairman Kurmar Doraisami, Rabindranauth Persaud and Rosemary Benjamin-Nobel. The fourth member, Thandi McAllister, was unable to attend and would be sworn-in at a later date.

The new Chairman of the Integrity Commission told reporters following his swearing-in, that the focus of the new Commission would be enforcement of the act.

Meanwhile, in congratulating the new commissioners, Minister Harmon informed the newly appointed members that their task will be especially challenging.

The Integrity Commission is responsible for accountability of persons holding public office. The body has been without a Chairman for some time and was reportedly functioning with a skeletal staff.

As such, President David Granger a few weeks ago obtained the approval of the four nominees from Opposition Leader Dr Bharrat Jagdeo following consultations.

Meanwhile, members of the newly formed Teachers Service Commission (TSC) were also sworn in today by President David Granger who administered the Oath of Office.

The TSC members are: Avril Crawford, Allan Munroe, Elizabeth Ramlal, Amjad Shaw, Deborah Thomas, Barbara Thomas-Holder and Marcel Hutson.

Harmon also took the opportunity to congratulate the members of the commission while charging them to perform to the best of their abilities.