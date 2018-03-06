Injured Russell to miss remainder of PSL 2018

Andre Russell will miss the remainder of the PSL season with a hamstring injury. Russell, who plays for Islamabad United, pulled his right hamstring during the course of his side’s eight-wicket win that consigned Karachi Kings to their first loss of the season on Sunday. Russell didn’t bowl and wasn’t required to bat either.

This is Russell’s first tournament after his return from a year-long ban for a doping violation that ended in January 2018. Russell had already played an important role in this year’s tournament, taking four wickets at 22.25. He was also responsible for his side’s victory against Lahore Qalandars in the game of the tournament so far, smashing a last-ball six in the Super Over to seal the win.

His injury will also leave Kolkata Knight Riders, his IPL franchise who chose to retain him ahead of the 2018 season, anxious.

Kolkata are also sweating over Chris Lynn’s fitness. The Australian batsman injured his shoulder during the T20 tri-series final in New Zealand. (ESPNCricinfo)