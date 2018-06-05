Injured GPL linesman pleads for compensation so he could provide for his family

The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) linesman, who suffered from an electric shock on May 15, 2018 in the vicinity of the Stabroek Square while conducting line maintenance work, is pleading with the power company for some form of compensation, since it was while executing the company’s duties he suffered severe injuries.

Reports reaching INews indicated that the victim, Dara Singh, 41, is unable to walk, but he is slowly recovering.

According to the man’s wife Maureen Katow-Singh, the doctors told her that the linesman would have to undergo yet another surgery since he received first degree burns to the skull and almost 80 percent of his body.

Singh, who spoke from his hospital bed, related that the company only signed an agreement to give his wife passage to travel from their Garden of Eden, East Bank Demerara home to the hospital.

The woman related that the father of three is the sole breadwinner for his family; and they are presently unable to send their children to school following the incident.

She further related that all she wants is for the company to look into their plight and give them some sort of assistance.

Efforts to get a comment from the company’s Public Relations Officer Shevon Sears on the matter proved futile.

Singh, who has been working with the power company for the past 12 years, was at the time of the incident holding wires, which suddenly became live, thus pelting him a few feet backwards.

He reportedly landed on his back with the wires resting across his stomach.