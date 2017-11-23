Inebriated woman burns down home in Berbice

A reportedly drunken woman on Wednesday set her East Canje, Berbice home on fire.

Reports are Gem Cadogan lit her Lot 18 Adelphi Settlement, East Canje home on fire, but it was extinguished by residents. However, shortly afterwards, the 49-year-old woman in an alleged drunken state again set the house on fire again.

According to her sister, Desiree Haul, who lives next door, the first fire was set in the kitchen and a neighbour saw the flames and alerted the community. A bucket brigade was formed, and the blaze was extinguished.

“I call my neighbour and grandson and dem boys out it and she light it again. Then she go in the house and lock the door and she throw something in the barrel and then it start to smoke, so l ask she if she light the fire again and she say no.”

Shortly afterwards, fire was seen coming from the house again. Reports are the woman stood at the backdoor with a cutlass in her hand and dared persons to attempt to extinguish the blaze.

“And is old wood so it burn fast,” the woman’s sister related. A fire unit from the Rose Hall Estate responded and was able to prevent the fire from spreading.

Police arrived on the scene and arrested the woman. Residents told this newspaper that earlier in the year the woman had set the house on fire, but residents had extinguished it.

This is the fourth fire to be recorded in Berbice within the past week.