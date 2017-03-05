Home Local News Indo Guyanese must protect their contributions to Guyana – activists
… Indians have much to celebrate – PM Nagamootoo ...Indian businessmen are being penalised for their success - Opposition MP As the country commemorates the...
Passport applications among Govt services to go digital
As Guyana moves to capitalise on the advances of the World Wide Web, citizens will no longer be required to travel vast distances to...
Guyana has much to learn from the Bahamas- Granger
President David Granger, yesterday, visited and toured several industrial sites in Freeport, Bahamas, including the Grand Bahama Shipyard, where he said that the visit...
WI scrap as England search for knockout
Big Picture If the first ODI was a boxing match, England would have scored a TKO in the final round. The result was pretty much...
Letter: ‘You cannot fool all the people all the time’
Dear Editor, Mr President during your election campaign, you promised “A Good Life for All” – by adding Value Added Tax (VAT) on education is...
Trump says Obama wiretapped him during campaign; gives no evidence
By David Shepardson | WASHINGTON (Reuters) U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday accused former President Barack Obama of wiretapping him in October during the late...
Article 161(2): No preferential order between ‘judges’, ‘fit and proper’- Nandlall
Below is a commentary (THE UNRULY HORSE) by former Attorney General Anil Nandlall in which he responds to the arguments advanced by current Attorney...
J’can woman refused entry to US, visa revoked
HOUSTON, Texas — A Jamaican woman was whisked back on a flight to Jamaica and her visa revoked after she arrived at the Hobby...
Malaysia expels North Korean envoy after Kim Jong Nam murder
(Reuters) Malaysia said on Saturday it was expelling the North Korean ambassador, escalating a diplomatic row between the two countries over the murder of...
Retired ambassador publishes analysis of Guyanese culture
Former Guyanese Ambassador Rudy Insanally on Friday evening officially launched his most recent work The Guyanese Culture – Fusion or Diffusion? This book...