India’s support on sugar industry reform, renewable energy welcomed, says President

… at India’s 69th Republic anniversary celebration

President David Granger, last evening, said that Guyana is heartened by the support from the Indian Government for the reformation of the sugar industry in Guyana, the advancement of its ‘green’ development agenda and the development of the country’s renewable energy resources in accord with the ‘Green State Development Strategy’ (GSDS).

The President, who was at the time delivering the feature address at the 69th Republic anniversary of India celebration, which was held at the Marriott Hotel, said that the Guyana stands firm in its friendship with India and recommitted to renewing and reinforcing existing commitments to cooperation.

In this regard, he said that the planned visit to India, next week, by a delegation from Guyana led by the Second Vice-President and Foreign Minister, Carl Greenidge will help to advance those relations and result in the signing of more mutually beneficial agreements.

“Guyana looks forward to intensifying its cooperation with India in order to advance its green development agenda. We are heartened by India’s offer to develop Guyana’s renewable energy resources in accord with our ‘Green State Development Strategy.’ Guyana welcomes India’s offer to assist in reforming the sugar industry and to enhance trade, investment and collaboration in the fields of agriculture, education, mining and renewable energy, among others,” he said.

On this note, Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, Ventakachalam Mahalingam, said that aside from offering its help to the Government of Guyana on the reformation of the sugar industry, it has also supported infrastructural, environmental, educational and cultural projects, with the aim of strengthening its ties with the Government.

These areas, he said, are not only based solely on what the Indian Government decides but on the priorities defined by policy makers in Guyana.

He noted that the projects have been born out of the friendly relationship that the two countries enjoy since the establishment of diplomatic ties 50 years ago.

“This year is a significant year as it commemorates the 50th anniversary of our relations. Our two countries have been guided by the commonalities that we share in terms of our past and both being multi-racial, multi-cultural societies. Guyana and India have further strengthened their relationship over the past two and a half years with enhanced cooperation in a number of fields, with the notable being the meeting between President David Granger and the Prime Minister of India, Mr Narendra Modi,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Granger said that the Guyana-India relations are founded, unshakably, on mutual respect for each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, mutual non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, cooperation for mutual benefit, respect for treaties and international law and the maintenance of international peace and security – principles expressed universally in the Sanskrit words ‘panch sheel’, meaning ‘five virtues.’

“India continues to contribute to Guyana’s economic development. Our two Republics have signed agreements for development projects in the fields of education, drainage and irrigation, health-care, information communications technology and transportation, among others.

“The threat of climate change is real for low-lying coastal states. Guyana, although, a negligible contributor to global carbon emissions, remains committed to working with countries such as India to find solutions to this global threat. The two states have been bound by ties of blood and history for nearly one hundred and fifty years since May 5, 1838 when Indian indentured immigrants first began to arrive in British Guiana,” President Granger said.

The Head of State also said that India’s example in consolidating its Independence by severing ties with the British monarchy and establishing a democratic Republic has been an example that was emulated by other states, including the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

“India’s progress since becoming a Republic, especially in the fields of agriculture, information technology, infrastructural development, manufacturing and medicine has been spectacular. It continues to enjoy high and sustained rates of economic growth. India is now considered an emerging global power. It is a respected advocate for small states in the international community. It has been an influential voice within the Commonwealth of Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement and the United Nations since its Independence in 1947. India was one of the first five countries with which the newly independent state of Guyana established formal relations in May 1966 and the two states have enjoyed excellent relations since then,” he said.

The event was also attended by former Presidents, members of the diplomatic corps and Members of Parliament.