India’s Resources Minister meets with Guyana’s counterpart

India’s Minister of State for Human Resource Development and Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Dr Satya Paal Singh yesterday paid a courtesy call on Guyana’s Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman.

During the visit, the two ministers discussed areas of collaboration and support between India and Guyana specifically relating to the Natural Resources sector.

Minister Trotman also expressed his appreciation to Minister Paal Singh for the strong friendship between the two nations, highlighting India’s contributions to the fabric of Guyanese society.

The visiting minister was accompanied by India’s High Commissioner to Guyana Venkatachalam Mahalingam.

During the visit in Guyana, which spans from May 8 to 11, Minister Singh will be meeting with key government and opposition officials as well as members of the Indian Diaspora here in Guyana. In fact, a welcome reception was held on Tuesday evening at the Pegasus Hotel, where the Minister interacted with the diaspora including Indian expatriates.

Addressing the gathering at the reception, Minister Singh said that India is impressed with the success of its diaspora across the world, as he reflected on the journey of those indentured labourers who came and settled in Guyana.

The Indian State Minister noted that 2018 will be a special year in the history of the already strong diplomatic relations between India and Guyana. He specifically mentioned President David Granger’s visit to Indian in March of this year and Prime Minister Modi’s impending visit to Guyana later this year.