Update: Indian national robbed, carjacked at Kitty Seawall

…Female colleague held at gunpoint

A 55-year-old man and his colleague are now tremendously shaken after he was on Friday evening robbed and carjacked in the vicinity of the Kitty Seawall, while his colleague was held at gunpoint throughout the ordeal.

Harjeet Singh Lakha, an Indian national, working for several years in Guyana, told INews on Saturday that he was exercising on the seawall, in the company a female colleague, between the hours of 20:00 and 20:30, on the night in question, and had parked his car, a Toyota Premio, a short distance away.

He recalled that as he sat to rest, one male wearing a hat joined him and made small talk. Shortly after, he noticed that another man, dressed in similar manner stood not too far from him.

Lakha told this publication that he brushed off feelings of suspicion and was about to leave to return to his car when one of the men whipped out a handgun and pointed it to the female associate who was with him, while the other held him at knifepoint.

The bandits reportedly searched the 55-year-old and his colleague, relieving Lakha of $12,000 in cash and his cellphone. Further, the men took the keys to Lakha’s black Toyota Premio, PNN 3428 and fled the scene.

A report was subsequently made at the Kitty and Alberttown Police Stations and an investigation has been launched.

Persons who may have information as to the location of the stolen vehicle are asked to contact the authorities.