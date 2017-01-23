Indian High Commission makes book donation

The High Commission of India in Georgetown has donated 160 books – a total of 63 titles with multiple copies – to the Guyana Hindi Prachar Sabha which is based in Enmore, East Coast Demerara. The books, which were donated on Friday, are on various subjects such as Learning Hindi, Hindi Dictionaries, Philosophy, History, Religion, Politics, Science, stories on Hindu Gods, Temples of India, etc.
High Commissioner of India, Venkatachalam Mahalingam, handed over the books to Beni Singh, Secretary of Guyana Hindi Prachar Sabha. The High Commissioner urged that the books be used to propagate Hindi and enrich knowledge of Indian culture.