India is proud of your achievements, says PM Modi to Guyanese PIOs

Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Shrimati Sushma-Swaraj told Guyanese and other parliamentarians of Indian origin at a world gathering on Tuesday, January 9, that the ancestral homeland was proud of their achievements.

Some 141 MPs and Mayors (chairs of regional bodies) were invited to a conference and reception in New Delhi, India. The conference was held at the Pravasi Bharatya Kendra, which was built for overseas Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs).

The meeting was organised by the External Affairs Ministry under the leadership of Shrimati Sushma-Swaraj and inaugurated by PM Modi. Attendees included Government Ministers, the Vice President of India, Ambassadors in Delhi and other dignitaries.

There are some 280 PIOs sitting in Parliaments of various countries, many of whom are Ministers or Heads of Governments. The present PMs of Portugal, Ireland and Mauritius are PIOs. Only sitting MPs and Mayors were invited to the Delhi meet.

Some 141 Indian origin MPs and Mayors from 23 countries accepted the invitation to attend the conference called to boost ties between India and the countries where the MPs are domiciled.

Opposition Leader Dr Bharrat Jagdeo was among some 24 who attended from Guyana. The cost was borne by India.