India funded ICT Centre at UG in its final stage- High Commissioner

The India-funded US$1 million Centre of Excellence in Information Technology is expected to be in operation by the end of next month.

This is according to Indian High Commissioner to Guyana Venkatachalam Mahalingam, who told reporters during a press conference on Friday that the setting up of the institute is in its final stage.

High Commissioner Mahalingam noted that Indian Public Sector Company – C-DAC – has been handling the establishment of the Information and communication technology (ICT) centre here.

A building in the University of Guyana’s (UG’s) Turkeyen Campus has been identified to house the Centre of Excellence in IT.

In April of 2016, Guyana signed a US$1M Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Government for the establishment of the centre, which will provide training for public sector ICT professionals to ensure the availability of a highly skilled ICT workforce and also to equip persons with the requisite expertise to meet the increasingly complex demands of the public and private sectors.