The resident India High Commissioner to Guyana, H.E V. Mahalingam, celebrated India’s 69th Republic Day with a flag raising ceremony at the Indian Culture Centre, Bel Air, today (Friday).

Joined by Indian nationals, the High Commissioner read the President of India’s message to those gathered for the simple early morning ceremony.

Included in the message was India’s commitment to “building a better world”. More details later. (DPI photo)