Independence Track and Field Meet: 85 athletes to compete

Preparations are in final stages for the much-anticipated Guyana’s Independence Track and Field Meet scheduled for May 19 and 20 at the Leonora Synthetic Race Track, West Coast Demerara.

The event which was created to celebrate Guyana’s 50th Independence Jubilee, is now in its third year and will attract approximately eighty five athletes. The event is opened to any athlete as young as 8 years old.

Thus far, the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) has received entry forms from 13 of the nation’s top clubs and it has also reached out to a number of schools across the country.

The event is being hosted through the collaborative efforts of the AAG, the Guyana Overseas Based Sports Association and the Department of Sport (Ministry of Social Cohesion). A budget of $10,000 USD has been injected into the project.

President of the AAG Aubrey Hutson is urging parents and sport enthusiasts to come out and support the event.

Meanwhile, President of the Guyana Overseas Based Sports Association, David Thomas, disclosed that plans are in the pipeline to expand the event in 2019 to include international athletes.

The entrance fee is set at $300 and athletes will receive medals and cash prizes.