With effect from January 1, 2017, the Security Fee for departing passengers via the Cheddi Jagan International Airport will increase from $1,500 to $2,500.

In an statement earlier today, the management of the airport explained that this fee is separate from the proposed Departure Tax of $3,500 (being administered by the Guyana Revenue Authority) effective January 1, 2017.

“Please note that all Departing Passengers are required to pay the Departure Security Fee”, the statement added.