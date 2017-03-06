Home Local News Immediate forensic audit needed into M&CC, parking meter contract – Ali
In light of the ongoing public outrage over the controversial parking meter project, Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Irfaan Ali is expected to move...
Acres of GuySuCo land being considered for Govt’s housing project
As Government embarks on its massive housing drive, it is looking to utilise the acres of land owned by the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo)...
Agri Ministry PS, Deputy sent on leave
several other Permanent Secretaries reassigned Govt says move is to ensure efficiency, accountability in public service sector Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday announced...
Jagdeo calls on supporters to be ‘foot soldiers’
…says only PPP stands between Govt and corruption ...warns against campaign by APNU/AFC to drive fear into Guyanese working class and business community Former President...
OP-ED: Govt threatens people’s health with scandalous medicine shortages – Ramsammy
(The following is a commentary written by former Minister of Health Dr Leslie Ramsammy) Even as a frenzy of reports are revealed of dangerous shortages...
Miner nabbed with gun, ammo in North Ruimveldt
A 38-year-old miner of Safari Street, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown was nabbed in that community with an unlicensed gun in his possession during a Police...
Dharmic Sabha holds spectacular Phagwah Mela and Bazaar
The Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha's annual Phagwah Mela and Bazaar, which is now in its 43rd year, was held on Saturday evening at Pt....
Nandlall chides AG Basil Williams for his ‘manifest incompetence’
Following is a statement issued by former Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall: Attorney General, Mr. Basil Williams, continues to clumsily...
NABBED: Gunmen who rob customer outside Diamond bank arrested
…one of the suspects nabbed is on bail for $9M casino robbery – Crime Chief A suspect in the Princess Hotel Casino $9 million heist,...
20 new flight attendants graduate – will be added to Fly Jamaica team
Fly Jamaica Airline on Friday reflected on the hard work of its 20 graduates, who were all proud to collect certificates and be pinned,...