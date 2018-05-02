IMF threatens to expel Venezuela for failing to provide economic data

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) —The International Monetary Fund said Wednesday it ordered Venezuela to swiftly provide key economic data, threatening to exclude the South American country under a process known as “censure.”

The IMF board concluded that Venezuela has failed to implement measures ordered by the IMF, or to provide key information. “The Fund has issued a declaration of censure against Venezuela,” said the IMF statement.

The IMF has not has not been able to conduct the annual review of the Venezuelan economy since 2004.