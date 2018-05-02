IMF threatens to expel Venezuela for failing to provide economic data

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro delivers a speech during a May Day rally in Caracas, on May 1, 2018. (Photo: AFP)

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) —The International Monetary Fund said Wednesday it ordered Venezuela to swiftly provide key economic data, threatening to exclude the South American country under a process known as “censure.”

The IMF board concluded that Venezuela has failed to implement measures ordered by the IMF, or to provide key information. “The Fund has issued a declaration of censure against Venezuela,” said the IMF statement.

The IMF has not has not been able to conduct the annual review of the Venezuelan economy since 2004.

