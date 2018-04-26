ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Oval to host tournament opener between England, South Africa

…Windies to open campaign against Pakistan

The International Cricket Council (ICC) today confirmed the schedule of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, which will be staged in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14.

According to the ICC, England will open the tournament at the Oval on May when they will take on South Africa, while Australia will launch their title defence on June 1 against the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier champions Afghanistan in a day/night match in Bristol.

Reigning ICC Champions Trophy winners and former champions Pakistan will start their campaign against the ICC World Twenty20 winners and two-time former champions the Windies at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on 31 May.

India, the 1983 and 2011 world champions who also won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 in England and Wales, will play their first match on 5 June against South Africa at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton. Their feature match against traditional rivals Pakistan will be at Old Trafford in Manchester on 16 June.

Old Trafford in Manchester and Edgbaston in Birmingham will stage the two semi-finals on 9 and 11 July, while Lord’s will play host to a World Cup final for the fifth time, on 14 July. All these three matches will have reserve days.

Eleven world-class venues will be used in the 46-day tournament in which each side will play the other once in a single-league format with the top four sides after 45 matches progressing to the semi-finals.

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson in a statement said: “It’s always an exciting moment ahead of any major event to announce the schedule and for the ICC Cricket World Cup, it’s that extra special. Next summer fans around the world will be treated to compelling and competitive cricket as the best teams in the world go head to head in this round robin format for the right to be crowned World Champions…We know from previous ICC events that every country will be proudly supported at each of the venues creating an exceptional atmosphere and a real celebration of the game.”

ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019 SCHEDULE (VENUE-WISE):

Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

1 June – New Zealand v Sri Lanka (d)

4 June – Afghanistan v Sri Lanka (d)

8 June – England v Bangladesh (d)

15 June – South Africa v Afghanistan (d/n)

County Ground Bristol, Bristol

1 June – Afghanistan v Australia (d/n)

7 June – Pakistan v Sri Lanka (d)

11 June – Bangladesh v Sri Lanka (d)

County Ground, Taunton

8 June – Afghanistan v New Zealand (d/n)

12 June – Australia v Pakistan (d)

17 June – Windies v Bangladesh (d)

Edgbaston, Birmingham

19 June – New Zealand v South Africa (d)

26 June – New Zealand v Pakistan (d)

30 June – England v India (d)

2 July – Bangladesh v India (d)

11 July – Second semi-final (2 v 3) (d)

12 July – Reserve day

Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

5 June – South Africa v India (d)

10 June – South Africa v Windies (d)

14 June – England v Windies (d)

22 June – India v Afghanistan (d)

24 June – Bangladesh v Afghanistan (d)

Headingley, Leeds

21 June – England v Sri Lanka (d)

29 June – Pakistan v Afghanistan (d)

4 July – Afghanistan v Windies (d)

6 July – Sri Lanka v India (d)

Lord’s, London

23 June – Pakistan v South Africa (d)

25 June – England v Australia (d)

29 June – New Zealand v Australia (d/n)

5 July – Pakistan v Bangladesh (d/n)

14 July – Final (d)

15 July – Reserve day

Old Trafford, Manchester

16 June – India v Pakistan (d)

18 June – England v Afghanistan (d)

22 June – Windies v New Zealand (d/n)

27 June – Windies v India (d)

6 July – Australia v South Africa (d/n)

9 July – First semifinal (1 v 4) (d)

10 July – Reserve day

The Oval, London

30 May – England v South Africa (d)

2 June –South Africa v Bangladesh (d)

5 June – Bangladesh v New Zealand (d/n)

9 June – India v Australia (d)

15 June – Sri Lanka v Australia (d)

The Riverside, Chester-le-Street

28 June – Sri Lanka v South Africa (d)

1 July – Sri Lanka v Windies (d)

3 July – England v New Zealand (d)

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

31 May – Windies v Pakistan (d)

3 June – England v Pakistan (d)

6 June – Australia v Windies (d)

13 June – India v New Zealand (d)

20 June – Australia v Bangladesh (d)