IAC to commemorate 10th Anniversary of Lusignan Massacre

The Indian Action Committee (IAC) will be hosting its 10th Annual Memorial Service, dubbed an “Evening of Remembrance” for the slain victims of the Lusignan Massacre which occurred on January 26, 2008, when eleven (11) persons were brutally murdered by criminal elements.

The event on Friday, January 26, 2018, which will commence at 17:00hrs (5:00 p.m.) at Tract ‘A’ Lusignan (street where the incident occurred), East Coast Demerara, will be done in collaboration with the relatives of the slain victims, residents of Lusignan and the religious community.

Over the years the IAC says it has worked with the relatives, residents of Lusignan and the religious community in commemorating this event in an effort to ensure that the memories of those whose lives were snuffed out would not fade into oblivion.

According to the IAC, the Lusignan Massacre Memorial Arch which was constructed by a businessman from the community will be lit up with 100 bulbs which have been donated by several businessmen.

Those killed in the massacre are: Clarence Thomas, 48; Vanessa Thomas, 12; Ron Thomas, 11; Mohandan Goordat, 32; Seegopaul Harilall, 10; Seegobin Harilall, 4; Dhanwajie Ramsingh, 52; Seecharran Rooplall, 56; Raywattie Ramsingh, 11; Shazam Mohammed, 22; and Shaleem Baksh, 52.

The IAC says the general public is invited, while noting that it has extended invitations to both Government officials and members of the Opposition, among others.