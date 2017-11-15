IAC launches annual Christmas Toy Drive

…donations will go to the less fortunate children

The Indian Action Committee (IAC) has launched its annual Christmas Toy Drive for the less fortunate children which will end on Friday, December 15, 2017.

The IAC, in partnership with Gafoors Houston Complex, Ashmins Trading, De Sinco Trading and Nirva Distributors, will have one marked box at each location where persons can place toys they wish to donate.

Persons also desirous of making donations, can do so at the IAC office located at 1762 Railway Embankment, Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara from 08:00h (8am) to 16:00h (4pm), Monday to Friday, or contact the IAC on tel: 222-5163 for further details.

These toys will be distributed at the IAC’s annual Children’s Christmas Party, which will be held on Sunday, December 17, 2017.

The IAC, in a statement, noted that during the last decade it has brought joy and happiness to thousands of less fortunate children from all ethnic and religious backgrounds at its Christmas parties. The IAC calls upon donors to give generously towards this worthy cause.