IAC extends Youman Nabi greetings to all Guyanese

(Following is the text of a Youman Nabi message from the IAC)

The Indian Action Committee (IAC) wishes to extend greetings to all Guyanese especially those who are adherents of Islam, on the occasion of Youman Nabi, a national holiday, which commemorates the birth of (and the death) of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (On Whom Be Peace).

The IAC recognises that followers of Islam were present in this country since the days of slavery, as many of the enslaved Africans were Muslims.

The IAC also recognises that new influxes of Muslims to this occurred during the period of indentureship, as approximately one out of every five East Indian immigrants was a follower of the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Whom Peace Be Upon).

The IAC calls upon all Guyanese to remember the moral pathways outlined by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Whom Peace Be Upon) in which he called upon all mankind to the way of peace and to the belief in supreme being, and thus reminded them of the importance of principles such as faith, repentance, honesty, simplicity, equality and concerned for the dispossessed and the poor.

The IAC, in this significant commemoration of one who arguably is the greatest human who ever lived and who preached the value of love, sacrifice and compassion, to be positively influenced, so that our everyday interactions with each other, irrespective of ethnic religious and class origins.

The IAC is therefore pleased to join with Muslims here and worldwide to observe this auspicious day, and urge that special prayers be offered for peace, so that our country can move forward with prosperity.

Happy Youman Nabi from the IAC.