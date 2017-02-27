Husband remanded for murder of Rupununi woman

A Rupununi man appeared for the first time at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court earlier today, where he was remanded on a murder charge.
Peter Juan, 34 of Shulinab Village, Rupununi, Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo was charged with the murder of his 47-year-old wife, Justil Bernard, when he appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.
He is expected to return to court on March, 7, 2017.
INews had previously reported that the husband of the now dead Justil Bernard, of Shulinab Village, Rupununi, Region Nine, told police officers that he and his wife were imbibing at their home on the afternoon of February, 19, 2017. Juan had said that the woman left to go to the washroom but slipped and fell, leading to her death.
However, a post mortem examination conducted on Monday last revealed that Bernard died of a fractured skull and blunt force trauma to her head. (Ramona Luthi)