Husband remanded for murder of Rupununi woman

A Rupununi man appeared for the first time at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court earlier today, where he was remanded on a murder charge.

Peter Juan, 34 of Shulinab Village, Rupununi, Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo was charged with the murder of his 47-year-old wife, Justil Bernard, when he appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

He is expected to return to court on March, 7, 2017.