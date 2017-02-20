Husband arrested after Rupununi woman dies from fall in washroom

Police have apprehended the husband of a 47-year-old farmer who allegedly died after a fall at her home in Shulinab Village, Rupununi in Region Nine.

INews was informed by Police F Division Commander, Rabindranauth Budram that the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon and the husband of the now dead Justil Leonard reported that they were imbibing and Leonard left to go to the washroom, but slipped and fell.

According to the woman’s husband, she lost consciousness and so he rushed her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Budram told this online publication that the matter is “being treated as an incident for now until the Post Mortem results are received tomorrow.”

As such, the dead woman’s husband will remain in custody until then. (Ramona Luthi)