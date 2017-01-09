Hundreds flock ‘Logos Hope’ ship before it’s departure

A huge crowd of patrons yesterday flocked the ‘Logos Hope’ ship for a chance to enter before it departed.

It was a good way for many to spend the Sunday afternoon since the ship offered a wide array of spiritual, educational and technical reading materials for sale.

With school opening today many children saw the opportunity as ripe, since they were able to source a number of much needed literature to aid them in the new term.

Logos Hope is operated by GBA Ships e.V an international charitable organisation registered in Germany. Since 1970 the organisation has welcomed over 45 million visitors up the gangways in over 150 countries and territories around the world. The ship usually visits 12 countries every year, offering quality books at affordable prices.

Most of the books are donations from different publishing companies who agree with Logos’ vision to educate and bring help to countries.

After a period of seven years the book ship returned to Guyana’s shores where it spent approximately two weeks before it departed presumably late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

Additional photos and story by Carl Croker: