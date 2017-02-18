RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Articles
Hotel Tower GM, Nightclub Manager charged for deleting CCTV footage
- in alleged cover-up of shooting incident which occurred at Club Privilege last month Three senior employees of Hotel Tower were on Friday slapped with...
Charles Ramson Sr sues Nagamootoo for withholding salary
Local News INEWS -
Commissioner of Information, Charles Ramson Sr, has filed legal action against his boss, Prime Minister and Information Minister Moses Nagamootoo and Attorney General Basil...
CARICOM/US relationship will not change – President Granger
There should be no marked changes in bilateral relations between the United States of America (USA) and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) under US President...
New Bird Flu concerns – Guyana must be on alert
(The following is a COMMENTARY written by former Health Minister Dr Leslie Ramsammy) The World Health Organization is monitoring new outbreaks of Avian Influenza (bird...
NO GECOM Chairman: Democracy, Rule of Law, Constitution under threat
...by Govt's failure to appoint important body- PPP The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has issued a statement, which the party says is intended to specifically...
M&CC now says 50% reduction only applicable for 8 hours or more of parking
....touts $12,000 monthly package for taxis and minibuses only Contrary to what was said previously by the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) that the parking...
CARICOM countries urged to strengthen Regional Security System
Barbados’ Prime Minister, Freundel Stuart has called on CARICOM Heads of Government to refocus on the Regional Security System to better protect Caribbean countries. Prime...
Dominica’s Opposition leader calls for PM’s resignation
(CMC) Dominica’s Opposition leader Lennox Linton has repeated his call for the resignation of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and called on President Chares Savarin...
Private Sector ups call for inquiry into parking meter project
The Private Sector Commission (PSC) today signaled it full support for the Movement Against Parking Meters and once again called for the Government to...
Struggles continue for Gayle as Kings lose
(CMC) Chris Gayle’s run of low scores in the Pakistan Super League continued on Thursday as his Karachi Kings suffered a seven-run defeat to...