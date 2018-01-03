Hotel Manager accused of forging scrap metal export licence gets bail

A 33-year-old hotel manager was on Wednesday released on $150,000 bail when he appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer to a fraud charge.

Nelson McKenzie of Timehri Hill, East Bank Demerara pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him.

The court heard that between June 20 and October 7, 2017, in Georgetown, McKenzie defrauded and forged a scrap metal export licence purporting it to be a genuine document.

He was accused of making the document appear as though it was filed on behalf of the Avinash Scrap Metal Dealers.

As such, the prosecution objected to bail based on the seriousness of the charge. However, McKenzie’s attorney, Keoma Griffith argued that McKenzie has thus far been very cooperative with investigators- making several visits to the police station.

Bail was granted and the accused is expected to return to court on January 10, 2018.