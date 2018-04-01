Hotel collapses in India killing 10

A four storey hotel in Central India collapsed on Saturday night killing 10 people and leaving three severely injured.

The Associated Press reported that rescuers worked tirelessly through the night and the wee hours of this morning to pull 10 people from then debris of the fallen building located in Indore, Madhya Pradesh State.

It is being reported that some five people may still be trapped under the rubble.

The old building reportedly came thumbing down when a car smashed into the front portion of it.

The hotel with 25 rooms was located in the commercial hub of Indore, close to railway and bus stations. Indore is around 900 kilometers (560 miles) south of New Delhi.

Building collapses are common in India as builders try to cut corners by using substandard materials, and as multi-story structures are erected with inadequate supervision.

The massive demand for housing around India’s cities and pervasive corruption often result in builders adding unauthorized floors or putting up illegal buildings.

In August 2017, 33 people were killed when an apartment building collapsed in India’s financial capital of Mumbai.