Hope named one of Wisden’s top five cricketers of the year

LONDON, United (CMC) — West Indies batting star Shai Hope has been named by prestigious Wisden as one of its five Cricketers-of-the-Year.

The 24-year-old Barbadian was joined by England Women’s World Cup-winning trio of Heather Knight, Anya Shrubsole and Nat Sciver, along with Essex fast bowler Jamie Porter.

Hope enjoyed a breakthrough year in international cricket last year, scoring centuries in both innings of the second Test against England as West Indies famously beat the hosts by five wickets after chasing down 322 on the final day at Leeds.

“Shai Hope produced one of the individual performances of the year,” said Almanack editor Lawrence Booth.

“After West Indies had been thrashed in the first Test at Edgbaston, Hope made 147 and 118 not out to inspire them to a famous win in the second at Headingley.

“He was the first player in 534 first-class matches to score two hundreds in a game there, instantly making him the West Indian wicket all opposition attacks craved most.”

He was also the first player in 127 years of first class cricket at Headingley to achieve the feat.

Until that Test, the right-handed Hope had made one half-century in 21 innings and was averaging just 18 overall.

He finished the series with 375 runs at an average of 75 and has subsequently lifted his career average to 33 from 17 Tests.

Hope is the first West Indies player since Marlon Samuels in 2013 to be named to the honour roll.

Meanwhile, India captain Virat Kohli was named Wisden’s Leading Cricketer-in-the-World, his compatriot Mithali Raj, the Leading Women’s Cricketer-in-the-World, with exciting Pakistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan adjudged Leading Twenty20 Cricketer-in-the-World.