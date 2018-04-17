Home of NCN journalist broken into, robbed

Police are now working stringently to locate the person or persons who allegedly broke into the home of a journalist during the wee hours of Tuesday morning, resulting in the loss of two mobile phones, an Acer Laptop and approximately $25,000 in cash, among other valuables.

Shunza Samuels, a media worker employed with the state owned, National Communications Network (NCN) was reportedly awoken in her Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara home she shares with her fiancé at around 05:30hrs.

INews understands that Samuels’ partner reached for his mobile phone which he recalled leaving near the bed, but was unable to find it. As such, the young lady told reporters that she indicated to him that she had left her cell phone outside.

With the intention of using the her phone to locate his own, Samuels’ fiancé left the room to retrieve it. However, that too, was nowhere to be found.

A brief inspection of the home shortly after, revealed that it had been broken into. According to reports received, the rear door of the home appeared to have been pried open.

INews was also told that a security officer attached to a business entity located a short distance from where Samuels resides managed to find her hand bag in front of his place of work. As such, the bag was returned to the journalist at her place of work.

The matter was reported to the Turkeyen Police Station.

In addition to having lost physical valuables, Samuels indicated that she has lost a significant amount of important documents- most of which are her final year research projects for her course at the University of Guyana.

As such, she is requesting that anyone with information that could lead to the recovery of her laptop to contact the nearest police station.