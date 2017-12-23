Home for Christmas: US based Guyanese couple robbed upon entry

An American based Guyanese couple were this afternoon attacked by bandits and robbed of their belongings upon entering Guyana.

According to reports received, Manboad and Kamala Shivran who reside in Texas came home for the holidays and were headed to their Ginger Lilly Avenue, Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) address when they were attacked at around 01:49hrs by three men, one armed with a gun.

INews understands that the couple were picked up by a taxi and were at the Craig Public Road when the incident occurred.

As they were proceeding north on the said road, they suffered a puncture which forced them to stop to change the car tire.

However, while in the process of changing the tire, a white, tinted Toyota Premio motorcar reportedly came from the opposite direction and stopped alongside them.

Reports gathered indicate that three males, one armed with a handgun exited the said vehicle and held the three at gunpoint before relieving them of their belongings.

The men then made good their escape with the couple’s suitcases which reportedly contained articles worth approximately US$15,000 along with the couple’s passports and documents.

The matter was quickly reported and the Police have since launched an investigation.