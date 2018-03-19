Holder, Samuels take West Indies closer to World Cup

West Indies 290 for 6 (Samuels 86, Hope 76, Muzarabani 2-36) beat Zimbabwe 289 all out (Taylor 138, Mire 45, Holder 4-35, Roach 3-55) by four wickets

Clinching close matches and playing out last-gasp finishes have become a habit for Zimbabwe in this tournament. For once, however, the result went against them as West Indies won by four wickets to record their fifth-highest successful chase in ODI history. This meant they were well in control of their fate heading into their final group fixture against Scotland.

Brendan Taylor scored his 10th one-day international hundred but received little support in Zimbabwe’s 289 all out. In response, West Indies lost Chris Gayle early, but a 135-run third wicket stand between Shai Hope and Marlon Samuels tipped the chase in West Indies’ favour. Late wickets raised hopes of an unlikely comeback for Zimbabwe, but Rovman Powell’s nerveless cameo helped avoid any last-minute hiccups as West Indies won with an over to spare. (ESPNcricinfo)