Historic OAS tourism congress for next week, 25 countries confirm attendance so far

Guyana is set to achieve another first as it prepares to host the Organisation of American States’ (OAS) Twenty Fourth Inter-American Congress of Ministers and High-Level Authorities of Tourism, on March 21-22.

The congress which will be hosted at the Guyana Marriott Hotel will see attendance by several international and regional tourism officials.

Director General of Tourism and National Coordinator of the OAS XXIV Congress, Donald Sinclair told media operatives, today,during a press conference, that the response to this congress has been overwhelming.

“The OAS has 34-member countries. So far, we have 25 of the 34 that have confirmed that they will attend. What I am hearing from the OAS authorities that this is perhaps the best-attended congress. If that turns out to be so, then Guyana deserves the kudos,” he was quoted by the Department of Public Information (DPI) as saying.

OAS Conference Specialist Luiz Coimbra acknowledged the efforts of the Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin in organising the conference. “The country has been working in a way that makes it ready to receive heads of delegations of all the countries of the Americas to discuss this multilateral issue,” he noted.

Coimbra also underscored the importance of the collaboration which will arise from the congress of tourism stakeholders.

The OAS representative added that the congress is the culmination of an extended period of work between the organisation and local representatives.

The two-day congress will be held under the theme “Connecting the Americas through Sustainable Tourism.” It will be preceded by a tourism exhibition organised by the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana on March 20.

President David Granger will also host the visiting dignitaries to a reception on March 21, DPI said.

The conference is being managed by OAS conference specialist Brazilian Luiz Coimbra.