Hilarious theatre production ‘Woman-in-Law’ for NCC
The National Cultural Centre is the place to be from March 24 to 26, for one of the most hilarious theatrical productions, titled ‘Woman-in-Law'. It...
54-year-old seamstress killed, struck down by a canter in Parika
A 54-year-old seamstress was last night killed after she was struck down by a canter at the Parika junction, East Bank Essequibo. Reports indicate that...
CPL committed to youth development
– Wants to have a direct impact on the nurturing of young talents By Akeem Greene 2017 will feature the fifth edition of the Caribbean Premier...
Rupununi Music and Arts Festival for Thirst Park on Saturday
Plans are moving apace for the hosting of the Rupununi Music and Art Festival, dubbed “Georgetown Connection” and billed for Thirst Park on Saturday. The...
Bill for new Petroleum Commission for National Assembly
Local News
Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman will table the Petroleum Commission Bill in the National Assembly shortly. The Bill will outline the regulations that...
ExxonMobil to invest US$5B in preparation for oil production by 2020
The Ministry of Natural Resources yesterday, facilitated a briefing on the developments of its oil production to members of the local media. ExxonMobil Country Manager,...
‘Known character’ wanted for murder of Top Cop’s brother
As investigations continue into the stabbing death of the brother of Police Commissioner Seeall Persaud, a suspect has been identified as a known character...
M&CC going after businesses with undervalued properties
The cash strapped Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) says its going after those businesses which are underpaying rates and taxes, since the valuation...
Govt moves to close more sugar estates
…as workers decry hardships As Government considers its options moving forward in regard to the cash strapped Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), more estates are expected...
Ex-officer charged for Rio Night Club murder of teenager
Several months after a West Ruimveldt teenager was gunned down at the popular Rio Night Club, an ex-police officer was today arraigned for the...