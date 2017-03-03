Hilarious theatre production ‘Woman-in-Law’ for NCC

0
2

The National Cultural Centre is the place to be from March 24 to 26, for one of the most hilarious theatrical productions, titled ‘Woman-in-Law’.

It is expected to be one of the most explosive shows that will keep you laughing non-stop.

Michael Ignatius

As usual, Michael Ignatius and Odessa Primus will be enough to hold down an audience but several seasoned actresses and actors have been added to the cast to ensure that you have the laugh of a lifetime. The cast includes Mark Kazim, Sonia Yard, Nathaya Whaul and Abigail Brower. Apart from the explosive comedy, there will be a live performance by Guyanese reggae and dancehall singing sensation, Jackie Jaxx.
Tickets for the show cost $2000, $1500 and $1000 and are available at the Giftland Department Store, Gizmos and Gadgets, Ashmins and the National Cultural Centre. Showtime is 20:00hrs.
“Woman-in-Law” was written and directed by Darren Mac Almont and is promoted by Bean Entertainment Production.

Sonia Yarde and Odessa Primus
Mark Kazim
Abigail Brower
Nathaya Whaul

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Let us hear from you...