High level OAS Tourism Congress opens in Georgetown

The opening ceremony of the XXIV Inter-American Congress of Ministers and High-Level Authorities took place this morning at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, Georgetown. President David Granger delivered the feature address to a gathering which included diplomats, government ministers and officials responsible for tourism from across the region and other stakeholders.

The Role of Tourism in pursuit of the SDGs and Connecting the Americas through Sustainable Tourism are being presented by High-level Authorities.

One of the key areas for presentations and discussions will be the matter of building resilience in the Tourism sector in the Americas.

A number of Tourism heavyweights from the Americas will be making presentations during the course of the event. It is expected that Secretary General and CEO of the Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO), Mr. Hugh Riley will be giving a CTO perspective on the theme, while Minister of Tourism of Jamaica, Hon. Edmund Bartlett will look at global efforts to promote resilience. Those addresses will be followed by a Presentation by Ms. Kim Osborne, the Executive Secretary for Integral Development at the Organisation of American States (OAS).

Finally, the Vice-Minister of Tourism of Colombia, Ms. Sandra Howard will discuss Tourism resilience by looking at the impact of the peace process on tourism in Colombia.

Those presentations will then be followed by a Ministerial Dialogue.