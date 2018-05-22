Herstelling man in custody for reputed wife’s murder

… allegedly submerged her in trench until she drowned

A 32-year-old housewife was on Monday evening reportedly killed by her 38-year-old reputed husband.

Dead is Lowtie Atwaroo called “Mona” of Lot 221 Plantation Walk, Herstelling New Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara.

Based on police information, Atwaroo and the alleged suspect have been living together for a number of years in a common law relationship.

However, two months ago, the now dead woman separated from her reputed husband because of his alleged abusive behaviour.

As such, she reportedly moved in with her father, who resides as short distance away.

Last evening, Atwaroo reportedly left her father’s home at around 20:30hrs, and went to visit her reputed husband. However, she did not return.

According to the woman’s father, it was later in the evening that he and his 40-year-old son heard a female’s voice calling out for help.

They recalled and that upon running outside to check, they saw the suspect submerging Atwaroo in a trench about 50 feet away from their house.

As such, the men reportedly began to shout at him while running to Atwaroo’s assistance.

The suspect then fled the scene.

Atwaroo’s brother allegedly pulled her out of the trench after observing that she was motionless.

She was subsequently pronounced dead.

Her body is presently at the Lyken’s Funeral Parlour awaiting a post mortem examination.

Her reputed husband has since been arrested.

Investigations are ongoing. (Ramona Luthi)