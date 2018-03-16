HERO medical team completes 31 successful surgeries in Guyana

A medical team from the Health and Education Relief Organisation (HERO) has concluded a one-week surgical mission to Guyana where 31 successful surgeries were completed. Eleven of these cases emanated from the hinterland.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), the team of approximately 46 doctors and volunteers was led by Director John Mitchell. Also forming part of this mission was a plastic surgery team, making its third trip here.

The operations which were done at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), were mostly pediatric in nature while all others involved orthopaedic surgery. The procedures included correcting children with Development Displacement of the Hip (DDH), Meniscal repairs among other, DPI reported.

Director, John Mitchell of HERO said, “One of the goals of the mission is not only to provide care but to transfer knowledge… What we hope to see going forward is that the senior guys transfer the knowledge to the junior guys, and as we keep building on operating procedures. Those junior surgeons (can) also learn those skills in going forward.”

Further, Dr. Mitchell said that after coming to Guyana for 12 years, there are services that can be independently provided by the GPHC, “Over the years we have evolved to the point where we don’t have to do most of the procedures ourselves.”

Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GPHC, Brigadier Ret’d George Lewis thanked the team for their continuous support of the local health system. CEO Lewis indicated that based on the increased work being done by HERO, an invitation will always be open for them “to provide their beneficial services,” DPI said.

Minister Lawrence recognised HERO’s invaluable contribution to developing the capacity of local doctors. She stated, “It will take Guyana a very long time if we were to send people out and come back and to be able to perform those services that your team comes here and perform. We would have a lot of people waiting for these services… for that, we are forever grateful.”

During a visit with some of the pediatric patients in the surgical ward, the Minister found them recovering well and they and their family members in high spirits.

The Health and Educational Relief Organisation (HERO), is a not-for-profit humanitarian organisation based in the United States of America (USA). The medical team is generally dedicated to providing free, high-quality health care and educational support services in communities throughout the Caribbean.