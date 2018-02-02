Herbal doctor among 2 in custody for narcotics possession

A 50-year-old herbal doctor, of Victoria Village, East Coast Demerara, and a 42-year-old unemployed resident, of Port Kaituma Water Front and South Ruimveldt Gardens, Georgetown, are currently in police custody after they were reportedly found in possession of capsules containing suspected narcotics, along with smoking utensils.

The men were arrested by F Division (Interior Locations) ranks who, during an intelligence-led operation, made the discovery at a house located at Port Kaituma Water Front, North West District (NWD).

This publication was informed that the herbal doctor and the unemployed man were in the house when officers searched the premises and found a quantity of smoking utensils, capsules and tablets, reportedly containing 10 grams of hashish and other narcotics.

The two suspects are reportedly assisting with the investigation.