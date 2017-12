A major accident was moments ago averted after a heavy-duty truck, with registration plate GVV 9475, crashed into a lantern post at the corner of Rahaman’s Park, Georgetown in an attempt to avoid colliding with a motorcar.

An eyewitness at the scene related to INews that the truck was speeding at the time of the incident.

The incident occurred just a short distance away from the new Christmas tree; the lights on which are slated to be turned on this evening during a planned ceremony.