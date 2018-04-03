‘Head in bucket’ murder: Husband on trail denies murdering wife

The Friendship, East Bank Demerara man who is accused of murdering his wife- Shelly Ann Persaud- by allegedly drowning her in a bucket of water in June of 2014, on Tuesday denied murdering her when he appeared before a 12 member jury and Justice James Bovell Drakes at the High Court.

In September of 2014 Vindra Siriram was committed to stand trial for the woman’s murder.

He is being represented by Attorney Damian Da Silva. The State Prosecutors are Shawnette Austin and Seeta Bishundial.

The State’s indictment read that Siriram committed the act between June 9 and 10 at the couple’s Friendship, East Bank Demerara home.

On the day in question, Persaud, a mother of three, was found with her head submerged inside of a five-gallon bucket of water.

The post mortem examination later revealed that she died as a result of drowning and manual strangulation.

Witnesses have since testified that Siriram and Persaud were heard arguing prior to the woman’s death.